REAL ESTATE

Here Are Today's Cheapest Rentals In Cambrian Park, San Jose

Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a 1-bedroom in Cambrian Park are hovering around $3,200 (compared to a $2,495 average for San Jose). So how does the low-end pricing on a Cambrian Park rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

1895 Curtner Ave.




Listed at $1,700 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 1895 Curtner Ave., is 46.9 percent less than the $3,200 / month median rent for a 1-bedroom in the Cambrian Park.

Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry. In the downstairs unit, you're promised carpeted floors and good natural lighting. Unfortunately, pets are not allowed.

(See the complete listing here.)

3226 Kimber Ct., #102




This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo, situated at 3226 Kimber Ct., is listed for $1,795 / month for its 815 square feet of space.

In the unit, you'll find a balcony, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and a mix of carpeting and tile flooring. Amenities offered in the building include a swimming pool and outdoor space. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

4813 Clydelle Ave.



Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo at 4813 Clydelle Ave. (at Samaritan Drive), which, at 480 square feet, is going for $1,900 / month.

In the unit, look for hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, a ceiling fan and ample natural lighting. Sadly for pet owners, animals are not allowed.

(See the full listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineSan Jose
REAL ESTATE
What does $1,500 rent you in Concord?
South Bay redevelopment plans could force over 59 families from homes
Analysis: Bay Area first-time homebuyers would need to save for 9 years, 7 months
Renting in Berkeley: What will $1,900 get you?
What's the cheapest rental available in Downtown, right now?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
South Bay neighbors furious after sacred Mt. Umunhum disrespected by church members
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Show More
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
More News