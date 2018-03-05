REAL ESTATE

Here Are Today's Cheapest Rentals In Downtown / Union Square, San Francisco

325 Sutter St. |Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a 1-bedroom in Downtown / Union Square are hovering around $4,430 (compared to a $3,309 average for San Francisco). So how does the low-end pricing on a Downtown / Union Square rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

325 Sutter St.




Listed at $1,395 / month, this studio apartment, located at 325 Sutter St., is 27.3 percent less than the $1,919 / month median rent for a studio in Downtown / Union Square.

The building features garage parking, on-site laundry, a residents' lounge and a communal kitchen. The unit has hardwood floors, and although there's a shared bathroom down the hall, it has its own sink.

(See the complete listing here.)

513 Bush St., #45




This studio apartment, situated at 513 Bush St., is listed for $1,550 / month.

In the sunny unit, you're promised carpeted floors, a kitchenette and a ceiling fan. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry. Sadly for pet owners, animals are not permitted.

(See the complete listing here.)

333 Grant Ave., #506



Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 333 Grant Ave., which, at 635 square feet, is going for $3,400 / month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect a roof deck. In the unit, you're promised hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry, built-in storage features, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, ample closet space and good natural lighting. Pets are not welcome.

(See the full listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineSan Francisco
REAL ESTATE
What does $1,500 rent you in Concord?
South Bay redevelopment plans could force over 59 families from homes
Analysis: Bay Area first-time homebuyers would need to save for 9 years, 7 months
Renting in Berkeley: What will $1,900 get you?
What's the cheapest rental available in Downtown, right now?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
South Bay neighbors furious after sacred Mt. Umunhum disrespected by church members
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Show More
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
More News