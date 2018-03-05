Here Are Today's Cheapest Rentals In Downtown / Union Square, San Francisco

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
325 Sutter St.
Listed at $1,395 / month, this studio apartment, located at 325 Sutter St., is 27.3 percent less than the $1,919 / month median rent for a studio in Downtown / Union Square.
The building features garage parking, on-site laundry, a residents' lounge and a communal kitchen. The unit has hardwood floors, and although there's a shared bathroom down the hall, it has its own sink.
(See the complete listing here.)
513 Bush St., #45
This studio apartment, situated at 513 Bush St., is listed for $1,550 / month.
In the sunny unit, you're promised carpeted floors, a kitchenette and a ceiling fan. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry. Sadly for pet owners, animals are not permitted.
(See the complete listing here.)
333 Grant Ave., #506
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 333 Grant Ave., which, at 635 square feet, is going for $3,400 / month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect a roof deck. In the unit, you're promised hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry, built-in storage features, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, ample closet space and good natural lighting. Pets are not welcome.
(See the full listing here.)
---
