REAL ESTATE

Here Are Today's Cheapest Rentals In Downtown, San Jose

Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Need a budget-friendly new spot? Though apartment hunting can be challenging, don't despair just yet--there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Downtown look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Downtown via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this San Jose neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

466 N 13th St.




Listed at $1,750 / month, this 450-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 466 N 13th St., is 17.5 percent less than the $2,120 / month median rent for a 1-bedroom in Downtown.

Building amenities include on-site laundry and off-street parking. The unit has hardwood floors, built-in storage features and ample natural lighting. Pets aren't allowed.

(See the complete listing here.)

536 S 8th St.



Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom residence at 536 S 8th St., which is going for $1,975 / month.

Building amenities include assigned parking. In the sunny unit, anticipate in-unit laundry, a dishwasher, granite counter tops and hardwood floors. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

(See the full listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineSan Jose
REAL ESTATE
What does $1,500 rent you in Concord?
South Bay redevelopment plans could force over 59 families from homes
Analysis: Bay Area first-time homebuyers would need to save for 9 years, 7 months
Renting in Berkeley: What will $1,900 get you?
What's the cheapest rental available in Downtown, right now?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
South Bay neighbors furious after sacred Mt. Umunhum disrespected by church members
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Show More
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
More News