Here are today's cheapest rentals in Downtown, San Jose

So how does the low-end pricing on a Downtown rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is friendly for those on foot, is quite bikeable and has good transit options.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
---
1026 E. Santa Clara St.
Listed at $1,550/month, this 600-square-foot studio apartment, located at 1026 E. Santa Clara St., is 8.6 percent less than the $1,695/month median rent for a studio in Downtown.
When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry and storage space. The top floor studio features carpeting, a stove and wooden cabinetry. Cats and dogs are not permitted here.
(See the complete listing here.)
345 N. Sixth St.
This studio, situated at 345 N. Sixth St., is listed for $1,595/month.
In the unit, you'll find hardwood floors, a stove and ample natural light. On-site laundry and assigned parking are offered as building amenities. Pets are not permitted.
(See the complete listing here.)
109 Duane St., #1
Then there's this 515-square-foot apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 109 Duane St., listed at $1,750/month.
The unit features both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a new stove and large windows. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. The building includes on-site laundry and on-site management.
(See the listing here.)
457 S. 10th St.
Listed at $1,795/month, this 650-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 457 S. 10th St.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, closet space, a stove, built-in storage features and ample natural light. Assigned parking is offered as a building amenity. Pet owners will be sad to hear that cats and dogs are not permitted.
(Here's the listing.)
420 S. Third St.
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom, situated at 420 S. Third St., is listed for $1,895/month for its 479-square-feet of space.
In the unit, expect to find carpeted floors, a stove, ceiling fans, closet space, granite countertops and large windows. Cats are welcome. The building offers on-site laundry, outdoor space and assigned parking.
(See the listing here.)