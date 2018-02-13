REAL ESTATE

Here Are Today's Cheapest Rentals In North San Jose

Finding a good spot for a reasonable price can be a challenge if you're seeking a new living arrangement on a budget. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in North San Jose look like these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in North San Jose via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this San Jose neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below.

251 Brandon St.




Listed at $2,167 / month, this 594-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 251 Brandon St., is 16.3 percent less than the $2,589 / month median rent for a 1-bedroom in North San Jose.

The building offers a swimming pool, a fitness center and a residents' lounge, as well as ample outdoor space and greenery. The sunny unit has a mix of carpeting and hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher.

(See the complete listing here.)

345 Village Center Dr., #659




This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 345 Village Center Dr., is listed for $2,320 / month for its 540 square feet of space.

The unit has a mix of carpeting and hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher and plenty of natural lighting. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are permitted on this property.

(See the complete listing here.)

3500 Palmilla Dr., #157



Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 3500 Palmilla Dr., which, at 741 square feet, is going for $2,580 / month.

The unit has carpeting, good storage space and great natural lighting. The building boasts a swimming pool, fitness center, outdoor fireplace and residents' lounge.

(See the full listing here.)
---

