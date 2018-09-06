Here are today's cheapest rentals in San Jose

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
2105 Kiwi Walkway
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom townhouse, situated at 2105 Kiwi Walkway in North Valley, is listed for $1,200/month for its 400 square feet of space.
In the furnished unit, expect air conditioning, a balcony, a mix of hardwood and carpeted flooring, a ceiling fan, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet. The building has assigned parking. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is car-dependent, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
4116 Arezzo Pointe Lane
Here's a studio rental at 4116 Arezzo Pointe Lane, which, at 450 square feet, is going for $1,250/month.
In the apartment, you'll find air conditioning, carpeting and closet space. Building amenities include assigned parking, paid utilities and on-site management. Pets are not permitted.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is car-dependent, is somewhat bikeable and has minimal transit options.
455 E. St. John St.
Listed at $1,400/month, this studio is located at 455 E. St. John St. in Downtown.
In the studio, expect carpeted floors, a ceiling fan and wooden cabinetry. The building offers amenities like on-site management and private outdoor space. Pet owners inquire elsewhere: animals are not permitted.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is very walkable, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.
355 N. Autumn St.
And finally, here's a studio at 355 N. Autumn St. in Downtown, which, with 400 square feet, is going for $1,595/month.
The building offers assigned parking and on-site laundry. In the apartment, the listing promises both air conditioning and central heating, carpeted flooring, built-in storage features and wooden cabinetry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
According to Walk Score, this location is very walkable, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
