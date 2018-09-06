REAL ESTATE

Here are today's cheapest rentals in San Jose

355 N. Autumn St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one-bedroom in San Jose are hovering around $2,037. But how does the low-end pricing on a San Jose rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

2105 Kiwi Walkway




This one-bedroom, one-bathroom townhouse, situated at 2105 Kiwi Walkway in North Valley, is listed for $1,200/month for its 400 square feet of space.

In the furnished unit, expect air conditioning, a balcony, a mix of hardwood and carpeted flooring, a ceiling fan, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet. The building has assigned parking. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is car-dependent, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

4116 Arezzo Pointe Lane




Here's a studio rental at 4116 Arezzo Pointe Lane, which, at 450 square feet, is going for $1,250/month.

In the apartment, you'll find air conditioning, carpeting and closet space. Building amenities include assigned parking, paid utilities and on-site management. Pets are not permitted.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is car-dependent, is somewhat bikeable and has minimal transit options.

(See the full listing here.)

455 E. St. John St.




Listed at $1,400/month, this studio is located at 455 E. St. John St. in Downtown.

In the studio, expect carpeted floors, a ceiling fan and wooden cabinetry. The building offers amenities like on-site management and private outdoor space. Pet owners inquire elsewhere: animals are not permitted.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is very walkable, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.

(Here's the listing.)

355 N. Autumn St.




And finally, here's a studio at 355 N. Autumn St. in Downtown, which, with 400 square feet, is going for $1,595/month.

The building offers assigned parking and on-site laundry. In the apartment, the listing promises both air conditioning and central heating, carpeted flooring, built-in storage features and wooden cabinetry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

According to Walk Score, this location is very walkable, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

(Check out the listing here.)
