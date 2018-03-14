Here Are Today's Cheapest Rentals In Sunnyvale

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Sunnyvale via rental site ApartmentList to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
925 S. Wolfe Rd. #44
Listed at $2,018 / month, here's a 530-square-foot studio apartment in the Landmark complex at 925 S. Wolfe Rd.
In the sunny unit, look for a ceiling fan, dishwasher, garbage disposal and a small patio balcony. The complex boasts a gym, swimming pool, hot tub, sauna, game room, tennis court and on-site laundry. Good news for pet owners: dogs and cats are allowed for an additional fee.
1235 Wildwood Ave. #233
This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated in the Arches apartment complex at 1235 Wildwood Ave., is listed for $2,122 / month for its 620 square feet.
In the unit, expect air conditioning, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a patio and lots of closet space. Pet owners can rejoice, as dogs and cats are welcome for an additional fee. The complex has amenities like two fitness centers, a swimming pool, a sauna, a hot tub, a playground, a volleyball court and more.
1035 Aster Ave. #11164
Next up, here's a 547-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment in the Willowbend complex at 1035 Aster Ave., which is going for $2,160 / month.
Inside the unit, amenities include a dishwasher, garbage disposal, ceiling fan and more. There's also large private patio with a storage space. Building amenities include a gym, pool, hot tub, clubhouse, playground and on-site laundry. Pet owners should look elsewhere, as they aren't allowed.
3131 Homestead Rd. #13B
And finally, there's this 712-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment in the Laguna Clara complex at 3131 Homestead Rd. It's being listed for $2,175 / month.
In the unit, you'll find air conditioning, a patio with bonus storage space, a fireplace, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are permitted on this property for an additional fee. The building offers a swimming pool, a fitness center, a game room with pool and shuffleboard and on-site laundry.
