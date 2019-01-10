REAL ESTATE

Here are today's cheapest rentals in the Outer Richmond

326 32nd Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
The Outer Richmond is friendly for those on foot, has some bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental out near the beach look like these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in the Outer Richmond via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this San Francisco neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

326 32nd Ave.






Listed at $2,495/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit, located at 326 32nd Ave., is 9.8 percent less than the $2,765/month median rent for a one-bedroom in the Outer Richmond.

The building offers assigned parking, on-site laundry and on-site management. In the unit, look for hardwood floors, stainless-steel appliances and granite countertops. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

(See the complete listing here.)

271 19th Ave., #5






This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 271 19th Ave., #5, is listed for $2,550/month.

The apartment boasts central heating, hardwood flooring and quartz countertops. Building amenities include on-site laundry. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are allowed.

(See the complete listing here.)

7550 Geary Blvd.





Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 7550 Geary Blvd., which is going for $2,595/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking, on-site laundry and outdoor space. In the unit, anticipate both air conditioning and central heating, closet space and hardwood flooring. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are allowed. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

(See the full listing here.)

2223 Lake St., #305






Finally, listed at $2,695/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 2223 Lake St., #305.

The building features on-site laundry. Apartment amenities include central heating, hardwood flooring and generous closet space. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: cats and dogs are not allowed on this property.

(Here's the listing.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineSan Francisco
REAL ESTATE
San Carlos home with burned-out kitchen hits the market for $1.6 million
What does $2,600 rent you in San Mateo, today?
Explore today's cheapest rentals in Berkeley
2 new western SoMa developments seek density bonus for affordable housing
More Real Estate
Top Stories
2 'upset' passengers detained after SF-bound flight diverted to Oakland
88-year old woman brutally beaten in SF park, granddaughters seek change
Why are people in the U.S. having less babies?
VIDEO: Giants announce renaming of AT&T Park to Oracle Park
Gov. Gavin Newsom offers $144 billion budget, ups savings
VIDEO: Aeromexico flight stuck on Oakland Airport tarmac for hours
Brother of slain Officer Ronil Singh speaks during Pres. Trump's border visit
Where is SF? Fog blankets the city
Show More
Assemblyman Phil Ting gives insight into Governor Newsom's budget
Bay Area commuters happy to have new ferry service
Californians can use driver's license to fly until April 10 after extension extended
WATCH: Bus driver rescues baby wandering barefoot on freeway overpass
VIDEO: Dolphins join surfer for amazing ride in SoCal
More News