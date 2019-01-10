Here are today's cheapest rentals in the Outer Richmond

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental out near the beach look like these days--and what might you get for the price?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in the Outer Richmond via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this San Francisco neighborhood.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
326 32nd Ave.
Listed at $2,495/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit, located at 326 32nd Ave., is 9.8 percent less than the $2,765/month median rent for a one-bedroom in the Outer Richmond.
The building offers assigned parking, on-site laundry and on-site management. In the unit, look for hardwood floors, stainless-steel appliances and granite countertops. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
271 19th Ave., #5
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 271 19th Ave., #5, is listed for $2,550/month.
The apartment boasts central heating, hardwood flooring and quartz countertops. Building amenities include on-site laundry. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are allowed.
7550 Geary Blvd.
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 7550 Geary Blvd., which is going for $2,595/month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking, on-site laundry and outdoor space. In the unit, anticipate both air conditioning and central heating, closet space and hardwood flooring. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are allowed. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
2223 Lake St., #305
Finally, listed at $2,695/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 2223 Lake St., #305.
The building features on-site laundry. Apartment amenities include central heating, hardwood flooring and generous closet space. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: cats and dogs are not allowed on this property.
