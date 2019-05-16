Real Estate

Homes in Sicily selling for as little as $2 to repopulate historic towns

By Vienna J. Montague
SICILY, Italy -- Homes in Sicilian towns are selling for just a couple of dollars in an effort to repopulate and renovate the crumbling historic homes.

The Municipality of Mussomeli hopes to sell the homes to buyers in order to repopulate the historic center with people from all over the world.

The weather is cold and dry in the winter, and warm and windy in the summer. Rain falls in the months of January, February, March, April, October and December, and are almost completely absent in the summer.

Many ancient sites are nearby, including Manfredi's Castle and historic temples of Agrigento.

But, there is a catch.

Buyers will have to renovate the homes within three years of purchase, and the amount of work to be done varies at each home. Buyers will also have to pay additional fees and taxes, bringing the total cost to anywhere between $2,700 and $4,500.

Many of the homes lack electricity, air conditioning and common amenities that will need to be added.

The towns, however, experience very little crime and offer a relaxed lifestyle that the municipality believes will be an offer too good to resist.

This isn't the first Italian town to offer a deal like this. The village of Ollolai, in the mountains of central Sardinia, an island off the coast of Italy, is offering abandoned homes for just one euro.

Take a look at the homes and get more information here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
real estatetravelhome repairsreal estate developmentitalyhomeu.s. & worldreal estate
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News