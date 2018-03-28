How Far Does $2,000/Month Stretch In Oakland?

According to rental site Zumper, median rents in Oakland are $1,695 for a studio and $2,125 for a 1-bedroom.
To get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding housing on a budget of $2,000/month, we rounded up several listings. Note: these prices and availability are subject to change.
1733 Foothill Blvd., #A (Rancho San Antonio)
Listed at $2,000/month, this studio is located at 1733 Foothill Blvd.
In the unit, you can expect high ceilings, tile flooring, an electric stove and a dishwasher. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate wheelchair accessibility and reserved parking. Both cats and dogs are allowed.
400 Montclair Ave., #1 (Cleveland Heights)
Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 400 Montclair Ave. is also listed at $2,000/month and has 850 square feet of living space.
Inside the unit, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, central heating, a walk-in closet, French doors and a decorative fireplace. When it comes to building amenities, expect outdoor space, but cats and dogs aren't welcome.
4231 Montgomery St., #202 (Piedmont Avenue)
This 450-square-foot studio apartment located at 4231 Montgomery St. is going for $1,995/month.
Tenants can expect hardwood floors, built-in bookshelves, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, granite countertops and ample natural light. Cats and dogs are welcome, though there is a breed restriction for canines. Building amenities include on-site laundry.
1925 7th Ave. (Ivy Hill)
Next, check out this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment located at 1925 7th Ave. that's listed for $1,975/month.
In the unit, you'll have hardwood floors, closet space, air conditioning and plenty of windows. Building amenities include on-site laundry, assigned parking and a swimming pool. Cats and dogs aren't permitted.
