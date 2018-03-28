REAL ESTATE

How Far Does $2,000/Month Stretch In Oakland?

4231 Montgomery St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Oakland?

According to rental site Zumper, median rents in Oakland are $1,695 for a studio and $2,125 for a 1-bedroom.

To get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding housing on a budget of $2,000/month, we rounded up several listings. Note: these prices and availability are subject to change.

1733 Foothill Blvd., #A (Rancho San Antonio)

Listed at $2,000/month, this studio is located at 1733 Foothill Blvd.

In the unit, you can expect high ceilings, tile flooring, an electric stove and a dishwasher. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate wheelchair accessibility and reserved parking. Both cats and dogs are allowed.

(See the complete listing here.)

400 Montclair Ave., #1 (Cleveland Heights)




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 400 Montclair Ave. is also listed at $2,000/month and has 850 square feet of living space.

Inside the unit, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, central heating, a walk-in closet, French doors and a decorative fireplace. When it comes to building amenities, expect outdoor space, but cats and dogs aren't welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

4231 Montgomery St., #202 (Piedmont Avenue)




This 450-square-foot studio apartment located at 4231 Montgomery St. is going for $1,995/month.

Tenants can expect hardwood floors, built-in bookshelves, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, granite countertops and ample natural light. Cats and dogs are welcome, though there is a breed restriction for canines. Building amenities include on-site laundry.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

1925 7th Ave. (Ivy Hill)




Next, check out this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment located at 1925 7th Ave. that's listed for $1,975/month.

In the unit, you'll have hardwood floors, closet space, air conditioning and plenty of windows. Building amenities include on-site laundry, assigned parking and a swimming pool. Cats and dogs aren't permitted.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineOakland
REAL ESTATE
What does $1,500 rent you in Concord?
South Bay redevelopment plans could force over 59 families from homes
Analysis: Bay Area first-time homebuyers would need to save for 9 years, 7 months
Renting in Berkeley: What will $1,900 get you?
What's the cheapest rental available in Downtown, right now?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News