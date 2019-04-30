Real Estate

San Francisco's Versailles replica ready for buyer

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- One of the city's most expensive homes hit the market this week.

"Le Petit Trianon" was inspired by the Versailles Palace in France.

The architectural masterpiece is located at 3800 Washington Street in the Presidio Heights neighborhood.

It was built from 1902 to 1904 and withstood the 1906 earthquake and fire.

Real estate agent Joel Goodrich says it is both a San Francisco as well as a National Historical Landmark and is considered one of the city's most exquisite architectural masterpieces

RELATED VIDEO: Look inside this incredible $45 million San Francisco home

More recently it's known for a squatter who lived in the house and sold valuables found inside.

It even caught singer Taylor Swift's interest.

The home is currently hosting the 2019 San Francisco Decorators Showcase and is open to the public.

The nearly 18,000 square foot home has 20 rooms including nine bedrooms and seven and a half bathrooms.

The listing price is $30,000,000.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
real estatesan franciscopresidio heightsmansionhomereal estate
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News