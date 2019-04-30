San Francisco's Versailles replica ready for buyer

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- One of the city's most expensive homes hit the market this week.
"Le Petit Trianon" was inspired by the Versailles Palace in France.
The architectural masterpiece is located at 3800 Washington Street in the Presidio Heights neighborhood.
It was built from 1902 to 1904 and withstood the 1906 earthquake and fire.
Real estate agent Joel Goodrich says it is both a San Francisco as well as a National Historical Landmark and is considered one of the city's most exquisite architectural masterpieces
More recently it's known for a squatter who lived in the house and sold valuables found inside.
It even caught singer Taylor Swift's interest.
The home is currently hosting the 2019 San Francisco Decorators Showcase and is open to the public.
The nearly 18,000 square foot home has 20 rooms including nine bedrooms and seven and a half bathrooms.
The listing price is $30,000,000.
