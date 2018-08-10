Inside Berkeley's most expensive apartments

We scoured local listings in Berkeley via rental site Zumper to find the city's most opulent listings.
Behold the city's select listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
3 Vine Lane
Up first, gaze at this single-family home situated at 3 Vine Lane. It has three bedrooms and three bathrooms, and it's a voluminous 2,301 square feet in size. Whereas the average price for a three-bedroom rental in Berkeley is roughly $4,400/month, this home is currently going for $6,800/month. What, precisely, makes it so pricey?
The building offers garage parking, outdoor space and secured entry. In the furnished unit, you can expect hardwood and tile floors, a private balcony, high ceilings, recessed lighting, a fireplace, large windows, a library, high ceilings, and a breakfast island. Pets too are welcome in this opulent home.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is quite bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
1797 Shattuck Ave.
Then, here's this apartment located at 1797 Shattuck Ave. It has two bedrooms and one bathroom. This home is currently going for $5,148/month. What makes it so pricey?
The building offers assigned parking for a fee, a residents lounge, shared outdoor space and a roof deck. In the unit, you can anticipate carpet and tile floors, high ceilings, recessed and designer lighting, a study lounge, a private balcony, large windows, a dishwasher, white appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, in-unit laundry and garden access. Pets too can reside in this sumptuous home.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is a "biker's paradise" and is a haven for transit riders.
2636 Warring St.
Next, here's this apartment located at 2636 Warring St. It has one bedrooms and one bathroom. Whereas the average price for a one-bedroom rental in Berkeley is approximately $2,450/month, this living space is currently listed at $4,333/month.
In the furnished apartment, you can expect in-unit laundry, hardwood and tile floors, white appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, large windows with vertical blinds, high ceilings and a private patio. Dwelling in this top-of-the-line house isn't for everyone: cats and dogs are not allowed.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is quite walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and has good transit options.
