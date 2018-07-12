Inside Hayes Valley's least expensive apartments

But what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Hayes Valley look like these days--and what might you get for the price?
We looked at listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Hayes Valley via rental site Zumper to see what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
539 Octavia St., #8
Listed at $1,525/month, this 180-square-foot studio condo located at 539 Octavia St., #8 costs one-third less than the $2,295/month median rent for a studio in Hayes Valley.
In the unit, look for hardwood flooring and a kitchenette. Cats and dogs are not welcome.
(See the complete listing here.)
700 Laguna St.
This studio at 700 Laguna St. is listed for $2,195/month.
In the unit, anticipate carpeted floors and a walk-in closet. Building amenities include available assigned garage parking, on-site laundry and extra storage space, but pets are not welcome.
(See the complete listing here.)
225 Fell St.
Here's a studio apartment at 225 Fell St., which is going for $2,250/month.
Amenities offered in the building include an elevator, on-site laundry and secured entry. In the unit, expect high ceilings, hardwood flooring, wooden cabinetry, a bow window and a walk-in closet. Pets are not welcome.
(See the full listing here.)
152 Lily St., #1
Then there's this apartment with one bedroom and 1 1/2 bathrooms at 152 Lily St., #1, listed at $3,200/month.
In the unit, look for hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, high ceilings and a bow window. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, secured entry and extra storage space. Pets are not allowed.
(See the listing here.)