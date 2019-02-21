Inside Menlo Park's most expensive apartments

We examined local listings in Menlo Park via rental website Zumper to pinpoint the city's most luxurious listings.
Check out the city's select listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
---
1459 San Antonio St. (Pine Forest)
Right off the bat, take in this abode situated at 1459 San Antonio St. in Pine Forest. It has two bedrooms and two bathrooms, and it takes up 1,423 square feet. Whereas the average price for a two-bedroom rental in Menlo Park is about $3,100/month, this place is currently going for $4,990/month. What, precisely, makes it so costly?
In the home, you can anticipate hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and air conditioning. The building boasts garage parking and additional storage space.
Dwelling in this deluxe rental isn't all-inclusive: cats aren't welcome, but dogs are permitted.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot and is very bikeable.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
1025 Laurel St.
Then, there's this home located at 1025 Laurel St. It has two bedrooms and one bathroom, and it takes up 920 square feet. This spot is currently priced at $3,895/month.
In the abode, you can anticipate hardwood floors, quartz countertops, in-unit laundry and ample closet space. The building features garage parking.
Residing in this deluxe home isn't for everyone: cats and dogs aren't permitted.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is very walkable and is great for biking.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
2371 Sharon Road (Sharon Heights)
Last, take a look at this apartment located at 2371 Sharon Road in Sharon Heights. It has two bedrooms and two bathrooms, and it's a voluminous 1,200 square feet in size. This place is currently going for $3,800/month. Why so steep?
In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, a walk-in closet, a balcony and air conditioning. The building has garage parking, a swimming pool, additional storage space and outdoor space.
Cats and dogs aren't permitted in this high-end house.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is moderately walkable and is very bikeable.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
---
