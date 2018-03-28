Inside North Beach's Least Expensive Apartments

But what does the low-end pricing on a rental in the area look like these days--and what might you get for the price?
We browsed listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to see what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
101 Lombard St.
Listed at $2,500/month, this 804-square-foot, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 101 Lombard St. is 23.6 percent less than the $3,270/month neighborhood median.
In the unit, expect air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a balcony, a walk-in closet, floor-to-ceiling windows, granite countertops and plenty of natural light. This wheelchair-accessible building features garage parking, a swimming pool, a roof deck, on-site laundry and a door person, but pets are not allowed.
(See the complete listing here.)
125 Bay St., #6
This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 125 Bay St. is listed for $2,750/month.
In the unit, expect central heating, carpeting, a fireplace, a dishwasher, large windows and wooden cabinets. The building offers assigned parking, an elevator, secured entry and on-site laundry. Pet guardians: animals are not permitted.
(See the complete listing here.)
1 Windsor Pl.
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 1 Windsor Pl. with 550 square feet that's going for $2,795/month.
Tenants can expect tile flooring, ample closet space, an eat-in kitchen and plenty of windows. The building offers on-site management, so they'll catch on quickly if you try to sneak a dog or cat past them.
(See the full listing here.)
9 Nobles Alley
Then there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 9 Nobles Alley that's listed for $2,995/month.
In the unit, you'll find a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinets, high ceilings and a dishwasher. Pets are not allowed.
(See the listing here.)
111 Chestnut St.
Listed at $3,200/month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 111 Chestnut St.
In the unit, tenants are promised a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher and floor-to-ceiling windows.
Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking, a fitness center, a residents lounge, a door person, secured entry, an elevator and on-site laundry, but animals are not permitted.
(Here's the listing.)
220 Lombard St., #422
To round things off, there's this studio apartment at 220 Lombard St. that's listed for $3,200/month.
In this furnished unit, tenants can look forward to hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, ample natural light and closet space.
The building offers garage parking, a business center, a fitness center, a shared lounge area and storage space. Small pets are welcome with an additional deposit and reference.
(See the listing here.)
---
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.