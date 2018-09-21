Inside Oakland's most expensive apartments

We combed through local listings in Oakland via rental site Zumper to locate the city's most lavish listings.
Here are the city's select listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
710 Carlston Ave. (Crocker Highland)
To start things off, take a look at this single-family home over at 710 Carlston Ave. in Crocker Highland. It has three bedrooms and two bathrooms, and it's a voluminous 1,740 square feet in size. This spot is currently listed at $6,500/month. Why so pricey?
In the furnished home, you can anticipate both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a fireplace, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, extra storage space and ceiling fans. There's also a deck, garage parking and outdoor space. Cats and dogs are not welcome in this high-end rental.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is somewhat walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has some transit options.
200 Caldecott Lane, #314 (Claremont Hills)
Next, check out this single-family home over at 200 Caldecott Lane, #314. It has one bedrooms and one bathroom, and it takes up 773 square feet. Whereas the average price for a one-bedroom rental in Oakland is approximately $2,200/month, this home is currently going for $3,500/month.
In the furnished condo, you can anticipate high ceilings, a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry, a terrace, recessed lighting, carpeted flooring, a breakfast bar, a fireplace, a ceiling fan, stainless steel appliances and wooden cabinetry. The building boasts private garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a community center and secured entry. Inhabiting this top-of-the-line home isn't all-inclusive: pets aren't permitted.
Walk Score indicates that this location requires a car for most errands, is somewhat bikeable and has minimal transit options.
1095 59th St., #5 (Paradise Park)
Finally, there's this unit located at 1095 59th St., #5, in Paradise Park. It has one bedrooms and one bathroom, and it takes up 994 square feet. This spot is currently going for $3,200/month. What makes it so expensive?
The apartment features hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher, high ceilings, in-unit laundry, a skylight, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, a ceiling fan and exposed brick. Pets too are welcome in this luxurious residence.
Walk Score indicates that this location is very walkable, is convenient for biking and has good transit options.
