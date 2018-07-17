REAL ESTATE

Inside San Jose's least expensive apartments

5520 Camden Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Seeking a budget-friendly new home?

Apartment hunting can be challenging, but don't despair--there are deals to be had if you know where to look.

We reviewed listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in San Jose via rental site Zumper to see what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

5520 Camden Ave.




Here's this 425-square-foot apartment at 5520 Camden Ave. in Cambrian Park that's listed at $1,595/month.

In the unit, the listing promises air conditioning, a walk-in closet, hardwood flooring, wooden cabinetry and large windows. Cats are welcome. Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking, outdoor space and on-site laundry.

According to Walk Score, this location is somewhat walkable, is somewhat bikeable and has some transit options.

(See the listing here.)

617 S. Ninth St., #12




Also listed at $1,595/month, this studio apartment is located at 617 S. Ninth St., #12 in Downtown.

On-site laundry is offered as a building amenity. In the unit, you're promised carpeted floors, closet space, new countertops and ample natural light. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is a "biker's paradise" and has good transit options.

(Here's the listing.)

3087 David Ave.




Over at 3087 David Ave. in Winchester North, there's this 550-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's going for $1,695/month.

Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, a stove, wooden cabinetry and granite countertops. Pet guardians, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. On-site laundry is offered as a building amenity.

Walk Score indicates that this location is moderately walkable, is quite bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(View the listing here.)

135 S. Morrison Ave.




And finally, there's this 725-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 135 S. Morrison Ave. that's listed for $1,725/month.

The apartment features carpeting, a ceiling fan, a stove and closet space, but cats and dogs are not allowed.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.

(Here's the full listing.)
