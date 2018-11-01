REAL ESTATE

Inside San Jose's swankiest rentals

356 Santana Row. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Whether you're apartment hunting or not, sometimes it can be fun to explore a luxury listing to see what kind of residences folks with some money can afford. So what exactly does the upper-end of San Jose's rental market look like today -- and what top-notch amenities might one score at these elevated price points?

We took a peek at local listings in San Jose via rental website Zumper to locate the city's most glamorous rentals on the market: read on for the results. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

356 Santana Row (Winchester North)




First, feast your eyes on this apartment over at 356 Santana Row in Winchester North. It has four bedrooms and four bathrooms, and it takes up a sprawling 3,856 square feet.

Whereas the average price for a four-bedroom rental in San Jose is about $3,950/month, this home is currently priced at an unthinkable $14,000/month. What, exactly, makes it so costly?

In the penthouse corner suite you can expect such perks as a built-in wine cellar and wraparound balconies, plus a whirlpool hot tub. The building offers three parking spaces dedicated to this rental.

However, residing in this palatial dwelling is a human-only thing: cats and dogs are not welcome.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is quite walkable, is convenient for biking and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(If you want to daydream, see the complete listing here.)

1408 Miller Ave. (Calabazas)



Moving on, check out this single-family home located at 1408 Miller Ave. in Calabazas. It has four bedrooms and three bathrooms, and it spans 3,332 square feet. This rental is currently going for $6,500/month.

Inside, the house has perks like a Thermador gas cooktop and a spa tub in the master suite. The desirable location is walking distance to top Cupertino schools, and the home also has a landscaped backyard, with a deck and mature redwood trees.

However, inhabiting this top-of-the-line home isn't all-inclusive: cats and dogs aren't welcome.

According to Walk Score, this location requires a car for most errands, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(If you want to daydream, see the complete listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineSan Jose
REAL ESTATE
Check out today's cheapest rentals in Berkeley
Report: Bay Area home sales were slowest for September in 11 years
Renting in Sunnyvale: How far does $2,200 per month go?
What will $2,200 rent you in San Francisco, right now?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Google workers in SF, Sunnyvale to protest treatment of women
Pittsburgh synagogue suspect pleads not guilty
Fans pay tribute to Giants legend Willie McCovey
Google employees walk out to protest treatment of women
I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: Bay Area man confronts past as Catholic priest accused of sex abuse
Arrests in San Jose after Halloween night sideshows
AccuWeather Forecast: Welcome to November. Where is Autumn?
Eye of Sauron watching over San Francisco from Salesforce Tower for Halloween
Show More
How your favorite celebrities dressed up for Halloween 2018
Trump defends military presence on border and says 'I do try' to tell the truth
Prosecutor: Baby died after maggot infestation, diaper rash
Hayward woman, San Lorenzo man killed in I-880 crash
BART rider finds train car torn apart, others call it 'flipping'
More News