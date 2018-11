Inside San Jose's swankiest rentals

356 Santana Row (Winchester North)

Whether you're apartment hunting or not, sometimes it can be fun to explore a luxury listing to see what kind of residences folks with some money can afford. So what exactly does the upper-end of San Jose's rental market look like today -- and what top-notch amenities might one score at these elevated price points?We took a peek at local listings in San Jose via rental website Zumper to locate the city's most glamorous rentals on the market: read on for the results. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)---First, feast your eyes on this apartment over at 356 Santana Row in Winchester North. It has four bedrooms and four bathrooms, and it takes up a sprawling 3,856 square feet.Whereas the average price for a four-bedroom rental in San Jose is about $3,950/month, this home is currently priced at an unthinkable $14,000/month. What, exactly, makes it so costly?In the penthouse corner suite you can expect such perks as a built-in wine cellar and wraparound balconies, plus a whirlpool hot tub. The building offers three parking spaces dedicated to this rental.However, residing in this palatial dwelling is a human-only thing: cats and dogs are not welcome.According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is quite walkable, is convenient for biking and has a few nearby public transportation options.(If you want to daydream, see the complete listing here .)Moving on, check out this single-family home located at 1408 Miller Ave. in Calabazas. It has four bedrooms and three bathrooms, and it spans 3,332 square feet. This rental is currently going for $6,500/month.Inside, the house has perks like a Thermador gas cooktop and a spa tub in the master suite. The desirable location is walking distance to top Cupertino schools, and the home also has a landscaped backyard, with a deck and mature redwood trees.However, inhabiting this top-of-the-line home isn't all-inclusive: cats and dogs aren't welcome.According to Walk Score, this location requires a car for most errands, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.(If you want to daydream, see the complete listing here .)