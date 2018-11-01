Inside San Jose's swankiest rentals

We took a peek at local listings in San Jose via rental website Zumper to locate the city's most glamorous rentals on the market: read on for the results. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
356 Santana Row (Winchester North)
First, feast your eyes on this apartment over at 356 Santana Row in Winchester North. It has four bedrooms and four bathrooms, and it takes up a sprawling 3,856 square feet.
Whereas the average price for a four-bedroom rental in San Jose is about $3,950/month, this home is currently priced at an unthinkable $14,000/month. What, exactly, makes it so costly?
In the penthouse corner suite you can expect such perks as a built-in wine cellar and wraparound balconies, plus a whirlpool hot tub. The building offers three parking spaces dedicated to this rental.
However, residing in this palatial dwelling is a human-only thing: cats and dogs are not welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is quite walkable, is convenient for biking and has a few nearby public transportation options.
1408 Miller Ave. (Calabazas)
Moving on, check out this single-family home located at 1408 Miller Ave. in Calabazas. It has four bedrooms and three bathrooms, and it spans 3,332 square feet. This rental is currently going for $6,500/month.
Inside, the house has perks like a Thermador gas cooktop and a spa tub in the master suite. The desirable location is walking distance to top Cupertino schools, and the home also has a landscaped backyard, with a deck and mature redwood trees.
However, inhabiting this top-of-the-line home isn't all-inclusive: cats and dogs aren't welcome.
According to Walk Score, this location requires a car for most errands, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
