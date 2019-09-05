Real Estate

MTV's 'Jersey Shore' house now available for rent in Seaside Heights

SEASIDE HEIGHTS, New Jersey -- Break out the hair gel and suntan lotion - now is your chance to stay at the iconic house where MTV's "Jersey Shore" was filmed.

The six bedroom, one bathroom home is in Seaside Heights and is now available to rent on booking.com.

The original cast members - including Snooki, the Situation, DJ Pauly D and JWoww - all stayed in the house during the show's original run and it looks exactly as it did when they lived there, even down to the infamous duck phone.

The house can accommodate up to 11 guests and is just a four minute walk to the famous Seaside Heights boardwalk.

If you want to get the full GTL experience, rates are around $3,000 a night.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
real estatenew jerseyseaside heights boroughn.j. newsrental propertyjersey shorevacationentertainmentmtvreal estatereality television
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WB I-80 blocked in San Pablo after big rig hauling chickens catches fire
AccuWeather Forecast: Misty morning today
Stephen Curry surprises hundreds of Bay Area girls at Chase Center event
Bay Area bridges to get rid of all cash lanes
Historical timeline of Bay Area bridge toll increases
Firefighters battling brush fire in IE community La Cresta
Boat Fire: Santa Cruz students, Fremont teacher among victims on Conception
Show More
SoCal boat fire exposing flaw in safety regulations, expert says
Berkeley police arrest suspect for allegedly waving weapon outside preschool
Chanel Miller goes public as Brock Turner's sex assault victim
14 sue Lyft, claim they were raped or sexually assaulted by drivers
Santa Barbara boat fire investigation to take more than a year
More TOP STORIES News