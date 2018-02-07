Least expensive apartments in Laurel Heights

SAN FRANCISCO --Rental site Zumper reports that median rents for a 1-bedroom in Laurel Heights are hovering around $2,850, compared to a $3,300 citywide average.
We looked at listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.
As of this writing, here are the least-expensive listings available. Note: prices may change after the time of publication.
50 Stanyan St., #104
This studio apartment at 50 Stanyan Street is listed for $2,100/month.
Inside the unit, you'll find carpeting, plenty of closet space and ample natural lighting. Building amenities include on-site laundry, and cats are allowed. (See the complete listing here.)
172 Palm Ave., #1
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 172 Palm Ave. that's going for $2,495/month.
The unit contains hardwood flooring, wood cabinetry and great natural lighting. Pet guardians, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. (See the full listing here.)
85 Heather Ave., #4
Then there's this apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 85 Heather Ave. that's listed at $2,795/month. The bright unit has hardwood flooring, a formal dining room and a fully-remodeled kitchen. Cats are permitted. (See the listing here.)
---
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.