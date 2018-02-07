HOODLINE

Least expensive apartments in Laurel Heights

By Hoodline
SAN FRANCISCO --
Rental site Zumper reports that median rents for a 1-bedroom in Laurel Heights are hovering around $2,850, compared to a $3,300 citywide average.

We looked at listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.

As of this writing, here are the least-expensive listings available. Note: prices may change after the time of publication.

50 Stanyan St., #104




This studio apartment at 50 Stanyan Street is listed for $2,100/month.

Inside the unit, you'll find carpeting, plenty of closet space and ample natural lighting. Building amenities include on-site laundry, and cats are allowed. (See the complete listing here.)

172 Palm Ave., #1




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 172 Palm Ave. that's going for $2,495/month.

The unit contains hardwood flooring, wood cabinetry and great natural lighting. Pet guardians, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. (See the full listing here.)

85 Heather Ave., #4




Then there's this apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 85 Heather Ave. that's listed at $2,795/month. The bright unit has hardwood flooring, a formal dining room and a fully-remodeled kitchen. Cats are permitted. (See the listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlinerentsrentersmoneySan FranciscoLaurel Heights
HOODLINE
SF Eats: 'Boba Butt' nears in Chinatown, CoCo Fresh heads to the Wharf, Bluestem's new happy hour
What does $1,500 rent you in Concord?
Eats and treats: Your guide to SoMa's 4 newest food hotspots
Cannabis dispensary proposed for Castro's former Wild Card location
San Francisco's 5 favorite food trucks (that won't break the bank)
More Hoodline
REAL ESTATE
What does $1,500 rent you in Concord?
South Bay redevelopment plans could force over 59 families from homes
Analysis: Bay Area first-time homebuyers would need to save for 9 years, 7 months
Renting in Berkeley: What will $1,900 get you?
What's the cheapest rental available in Downtown, right now?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
South Bay neighbors furious after sacred Mt. Umunhum disrespected by church members
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Show More
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
More News