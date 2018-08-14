HOUSING MARKET

Median price of East Palo Alto homes reaching $1M

An East Palo Alto, Calif. neighborhood is pictured on Tuesday, August 14, 2018. (KGO-TV)

By
EAST PALO ALTO, Calif. (KGO) --
A new report from real estate website Zillow found that the median value for East Palo Alto properties will rise from $964,000 to $1.1 million over the next year.

RELATED: Lower income families priced out of California housing market

The city was once dubbed the "murder capital of the USA." But it's now about to become the latest city in the Bay Area with million-dollar homes.

VIDEO: $97 million Palo Alto home is most expensive for sale in Bay Area
Business Insider says a home in Palo Alto is the most expensive home now for sale in the Bay Area. Asking price -- just under $97 million.

