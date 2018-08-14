Median price of East Palo Alto homes reaching $1M

EAST PALO ALTO, Calif. (KGO) --A new report from real estate website Zillow found that the median value for East Palo Alto properties will rise from $964,000 to $1.1 million over the next year.
The city was once dubbed the "murder capital of the USA." But it's now about to become the latest city in the Bay Area with million-dollar homes.
