Median price of East Palo Alto homes reaching $1M

A new report from real estate website Zillow found that the median value for East Palo Alto properties will rise from $964,000 to $1.1 million over the next year.The city was once dubbed the "murder capital of the USA." But it's now about to become the latest city in the Bay Area with million-dollar homes.