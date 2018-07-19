REAL ESTATE

Mission, not impossible: a look at the neighborhood's cheapest rentals

2265 Mission St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
For those who don't know, the Mission is a "walker's paradise," is easy to get around on a bicycle and is a haven for transit riders, according to Walk Score's rating system.

According to rental site Zumper, the median rent for a studio in the neighborhood is $2,495, and one-bedroom apartments are going for about $3,485. But what if you're looking to pay less?

We browsed listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in the Mission to see what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

Mission and 14th streets




This studio apartment at Mission and 14th streets is offered for $2,050/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect a fitness center, outdoor space, an elevator, on-site laundry and secured entry. In the micro-studio, anticipate central heating, hardwood flooring, a stove and a ceiling fan. Both cats and dogs are welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

257 San Jose Ave.



This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 257 San Jose Ave. is listed for $2,200/month for its 475 square feet of space.

The apartment features carpeted floors, wooden cabinetry, closet space and large windows. Assigned parking is offered as a building amenity. Pets are not permitted.

(See the complete listing here.)

337 San Carlos St.




Here's a studio at 337 San Carlos St., which, at 432 square feet, is going for $2,250/month.

In the unit, you'll find hardwood flooring, a balcony, garden access, generous closet space, tile countertops and bay windows, but pets are not allowed.

(See the full listing here.)

3225 23rd St., #2



Listed at $2,495/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 3225 23rd St., #2.

When it comes to amenities, expect assigned parking, on-site laundry and storage space. In the unit, anticipate high ceilings, hardwood floors, wooden cabinetry, quartz countertops and ample natural light. Pet guardians, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

(Here's the listing.)

2265 Mission St., #10




This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 2265 Mission St., #10 is listed for $2,500/month.

Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar and plenty of windows. Feline companions are welcome.

(See the listing here.)
