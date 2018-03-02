REAL ESTATE

Moving On Up: A Look At San Francisco's Most Expensive Rentals

Photos: ApartmentList

By Hoodline
Whether you're apartment hunting or not, looking at upmarket real estate listings and imagining what life could be like if money wasn't a concern is a totally legitimate pastime in San Francisco.

So what exactly does the upper end of the rental market look like today -- and just how fancy do these apartments get, given these ginormous price points?

We reviewed listings on rental website ApartmentList to locate the city's most extravagant rentals. Prices and availability are subject to change.

765 Market St.







For $10,000/month, this 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom furnished apartment will feel like living at the Four Seasons--literally, because it's inside the Four Seasons. The kitchen features fancy amenities like a Viking stove and Sub-Zero refrigerator, and the apartment offers in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, and air conditioning.

Since it's in a hotel, building amenities include security, a doorman, a concierge, and of course, 24-hour room service. Dogs and cats are welcome.

(Get more info on this listing here.)

20 Ashbury Terrace







This 4-bedroom, 2.5-bath house near Buena Vista Park is going for a cool $10,800/month.

Tenants will appreciate amenities like a fireplace, two-car garage, a private elevator, stainless steel appliances, and hardwood floors. For outdoor space, there's also a front balcony patio and a small backyard. Dogs and cats are allowed.

(Take a look at this listing here.)

425 1st St. #5204







For $15,000/month, this 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom penthouse apartment atop the One Rincon South tower offers sweeping, panoramic views from the Bay Bridge to the fog rolling in over Twin Peaks.

Amenities include in-unit laundry, a garage parking space, hardwood flooring, stainless-steel appliances, and granite countertops. The building offers high-end features like a 24/7 doorman and concierge, a resident lounge, a fitness center equipped with steam rooms and showers, a full-size outdoor swimming pool, and a barbecue area, but pets are not allowed.

(Check out this listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineSan Francisco
REAL ESTATE
What does $1,500 rent you in Concord?
South Bay redevelopment plans could force over 59 families from homes
Analysis: Bay Area first-time homebuyers would need to save for 9 years, 7 months
Renting in Berkeley: What will $1,900 get you?
What's the cheapest rental available in Downtown, right now?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
South Bay neighbors furious after sacred Mt. Umunhum disrespected by church members
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Show More
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
More News