Moving on up: San Francisco's most expensive rentals

2650 Divisadero St. | Photos: Zumper

When it comes to housing, San Francisco is one of the world's most expensive cities.

But what exactly does the upper-end of San Francisco's rental market currently look like -- and which glamorous features will tenants enjoy, given these astronomical prices?

We reviewed properties via rental site Zumper to locate the most expensive listings, so if money is no object -- or you just feel like daydreaming -- read on. (Note: these prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

2650 Divisadero St. (Pacific Heights)




First, salivate over this mammoth townhouse located at 2650 Divisadero St. in Pacific Heights. It has a whopping four bedrooms and four bathrooms, and is 4,000 square feet in size. Whereas the average price for a four-bedroom rental in San Francisco is about $6,900/month, this rental is currently listed at $25,000/month. What, exactly, makes it so pricey?

The property offers hardwood floors, high ceilings, fireplaces, a deck, garage parking, a garden, wooden cabinetry and stainless steel appliances, but pets are not permitted.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is very walkable, fairly bike-friendly, and boasts excellent transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

2390 Broadway, #penthouse (Pacific Heights)




Then, here's this apartment over at 2390 Broadway in Pacific Heights with three bedrooms and three bathrooms that spans 3,300 square feet. The average price for a three-bedroom rental in San Francisco is approximately $5,800/month, but this pad is offered for $15,550/month.

In the apartment, you can anticipate hardwood flooring, air conditioning, central heating, a deck, a dishwasher, fireplaces, garden access, high ceilings, in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet. The building has garage parking, a roof deck and an elevator. Pets too can partake in this palatial abode.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is fairly bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

(If you want to daydream, see the complete listing here.)

Jones and Vallejo streets (Russian Hill)




Then, there's this single-family home at Jones and Vallejo streets in Russian Hill with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. This spot is currently going for an astonishing $15,000/month.

In the house, you can expect a mix of hardwood and stone flooring, limestone countertops, three fireplaces, in-unit laundry, a two-car garage, a private backyard, a balcony, a walk-in closet, a deck, a dishwasher and maplewood cabinetry. No pets.

According to Walk Score, this location has excellent walkability, is relatively bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
