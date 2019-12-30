entertainment

'Lord of the Rings' fans build themed Airbnb in North Carolina

WOODFIN, N.C. -- A western North Carolina couple is working on a one-of-a-kind hobbit home to let people live out their "Lord of the Rings" fantasies.

"I've always been a 'Lord of the Rings' fan," Mike Parrish told WLOS.

Parrish and his wife are building an 800-square-foot, one-bed, one-bath dwelling that is 90% underground. It's being built in Woodfin, which borders the vibrant historic city of Asheville.

"What we want is to just have an area where people can come and bring their kids and just leave with an unforgettable experience," Parrish said.

There will also be a kitchen available to guests along with a mountain view.

The iconic round doors were built by local woodworker John Fenwick, but they look like they could have been built by Bilbo Baggins.

The home is expected to be completed in around two months.
