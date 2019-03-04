Nevada ranch once owned by Bing Crosby on market for $7.28 million

ELKO, Nev. -- A northeast Nevada ranch once owned by Bing Crosby is on the market in Elko County for $7.28 million.The Elko Daily Free Press reports the Lawson Ranch 45 miles north of Elko was one of several properties the late singer and movie star owned in the area in the 1940s and 1950s.Crosby was a frequent summer visitor to the ranch. He was named the honorary mayor of Elko in 1948.Northeastern Nevada Museum archivist Toni Mendive says it was a place he liked to bring his boys to experience something outside of Hollywood.Todd Renfrew, the listing agent with Outdoor Properties of Nevada, said the Lawson Ranch has nearly 3,000 deeded acres (1,214 hectares). He says the old homestead house from the 1860s is still on the property.