New Poll: 46 percent of Bay Area residents plan to move

Would you leave the Bay Area? Poll says 46% of Bay Area residents say yes. In fact, they plan to leave in the next few years. Reasons: high cost of housing, traffic and homelessness. pic.twitter.com/FNoQ1OT972 — Lilian Kim (@liliankim7) June 4, 2018

A new poll shows that more than half of Bay Area residents think the region is going in the wrong direction, so much so that many plan on leaving the region. Not even the beauty of the area is enough for people to want to stay."You kill yourself trying to pay for the housing and then you leave because it's just ridiculous, right? So I mean, it sounds about right," said Ben Imadal of San Francisco."The cost and the value don't equate out for some of us. Especially if we don't have cushy jobs that pay an arm and a leg," said South Bay Resident DJ Seafood.In addition to the high cost of housing, voters cited traffic and homelessness as other reasons for leaving the Bay Area. Popular moving destinations include Texas, Oregon, Nevada and Arizona.The Bay Area Council conducted the poll which they say is a big wake up call. The advocacy organization is hoping state legislation aimed at expanding the housing supply will help, as well as Regional Measure 3, which if approved by voters on Tuesday, will inject 4.5 billion dollars for transportation projects."We're seeing a lot of good high paying jobs which is great news, but the high housing costs and the traffic make it harder for lower and middle incomes to stay here," said Rufus Jeffris, a spokesperson for the Bay Area Council.It's the harsh realities of living in the Bay Area."We're making it work for now. Cross my fingers, but it's hard," said Jack Hickox of San Francisco. "Almost all of my daughter's friends and their parents have left."