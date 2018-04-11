REAL ESTATE

Nonprofit Opens Renovated Affordable Housing In North Beach

Photo: Matthew Lew/CCDC

By Hoodline
After a two-year overhaul, the Chinatown Community Development Center (CCDC) yesterday celebrated the reopening of the nonprofit's first rehabilitated affordable housing for seniors and people with disabilities.

CCDC executive director Norman Fong said the organization was "grateful to the late Mayor Lee who led the effort with the Mayor's Office of Housing Community Development" (MOHCD) to rehabilitate the property.

The redevelopment at at 227 Bay St. is part of the city's Rental Assistance Demonstration (RAD) program, created to improve and preserve public housing by transferring ownership of sites from the San Francisco Housing Authority (SFHA) to community-based developers.

The program also aims to tackle a $26 billion "nationwide backlog of deferred maintenance," according to the San Francisco Housing Authority. Other initiatives in the agency's five-year plan include expanding the supply of assisted housing and improving quality and choices for those in need.
Jim Fagler, Eric Wong, Jane Kim, Whitney Jones, Alphonse Wu, Rev. Fong, and Alan Yip at the ribbon-cutting. | Photo: Tan Chow/CCDC

"This important undertaking has brought the building up to the current standards of safety and design, providing seniors and people with disabilities with 50 beautifully renovated apartments that include new floors, kitchens and bathrooms and on-site support services to help connect residents to community resources," said MOHCD Director Kate Hartley.

The center began the project in late 2015 shortly after acquiring the building; today, CCDC handles property management duties and on-site social services. When construction work was underway, CCDC's residential services team partnered with relocation specialists to help residents temporarily move offsite. The new units also provide long-term rental assistance.

"Making San Francisco a city for everyone requires more than just building new homes--we need to restore and replace existing buildings that are home to our residents," said Interim Mayor Mark Farrell.
227 Bay St. | Photo: Matthew Lew/CCDC

"By transforming 227 Bay Street, we are ensuring that our seniors and persons with disabilities have the support and resources they need to live in San Francisco," he added.

The rehabbed building is the first of four properties that CCDC is rehabilitating. Also being refurbished under the program are Ping Yuen; North Ping Yuen at 838 Pacific Ave., and 990 Pacific Ave. at Mason Street.

Citywide, 3,500 public housing units are slated to undergo renovation to improve safety and overall conditions as part of the program.

"Seeing 227 Bay Street finally realized is very special," said District 3 Supervisor Aaron Peskin, who represents the neighborhood.

"The renovation of our public housing is just as critical to stabilizing our housing crisis as building new developments. I'm very glad to see Chinatown CDC shepherding this process, given their deep roots in the community."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineSan Francisco
REAL ESTATE
What does $1,500 rent you in Concord?
South Bay redevelopment plans could force over 59 families from homes
Analysis: Bay Area first-time homebuyers would need to save for 9 years, 7 months
Renting in Berkeley: What will $1,900 get you?
What's the cheapest rental available in Downtown, right now?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News