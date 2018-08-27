REAL ESTATE

Officials want to demolish old San Jose City Hall Annex they say is beyond repair

The old San Jose City Hall annex is pictured in San Jose, Calif. on Monday, August 27, 2018. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
Santa Clara County officials want to demolish the square, six-story old San Jose City Hall Annex to make way for a temporary parking lot.

The county owns the building and says that the structure is beyond repair and must come down.

Housing advocates are trying to stop the demolition in favor of rehabilitating the building to house 120 to 140 homeless people.

The county says it would take $30 million to bring the long-abandoned and neglected building up to code and to replace air conditioning and other systems.

