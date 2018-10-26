Plans for 197 new residential units near Civic Center move forward

A surface parking lot adjacent to the War Memorial Opera House could be transformed into a 14-story, 197-unit residential development under plans that received preliminary review this month.
SF Planning issued a preliminary project assessment on October 11th for a 129.5-foot-tall building proposed for 600 McAllister St. (at Franklin). Los Angeles-based developer The Pinyon Group aims to use the Individually Requested State Density Bonus Program to exceed the residential density, otherwise allowable at the 19,433 square-foot site.
Without the density bonus, the building would be restricted to 146 units.
The project's preliminary project application suggests that 20 percent, or 29, of the 197 units will be affordable, with 11 percent available for very-low income residents (earning 50 percent of area median income), and nine percent for low-income residents (80 percent AMI).
In its assessment of the initial plans, SF Planning told the developer to include more details on its plans to include affordable housing in any future applications.
The project as allowable without the density bonus.
The proposed building would include studios, a mix of one- and two-bedroom units and one three-bedroom, plus more than 10,000 square-feet of open space. There would also be 44 underground vehicle parking spaces and 207 bike parking spaces. No retail space was included in the proposal.
As for next steps, the developer must submit an environmental review, a transportation demand review and undergo "further planning review" for building permits, SF Planning said in its initial assessment. If the developer does not "make any effort" to obtain further approvals within 18 months of the date the preliminary project assessment was issued (Oct. 11), it will have to file another PPA.
