Pleasant Hill's most expensive residential rentals, revealed

140 Byron Court (Poets Corner)
Right off the bat, behold this apartment situated at 140 Byron Court in Poets Corner. It has two bedrooms and one bathroom. Whereas the average price for a two-bedroom rental in Pleasant Hill is about $2,520/month, this spot is currently priced at $3,050/month. What, exactly, makes it so costly?
In the unit, you can expect both hardwood floors and carpeting, air conditioning, central heating and a fireplace. The building boasts outdoor space.
Both cats and dogs are welcome in this stately villa. Expect an application fee of $46 and a security deposit of $3,250.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address requires a car for most errands and has some bike infrastructure.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
91 Santa Barbara Road, #17
Then, check out this over at 91 Santa Barbara Road, #17. It has one bedroom and one bathroom, and it's 700 square feet in size. Whereas the average price for a one-bedroom rental in Pleasant Hill is roughly $1,677/month, this home is currently going for $1,995/month.
In the furnished home, you can anticipate hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, carpeting, air conditioning, quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. The building offers a swimming pool and a fitness center.
Inhabiting this voluminous house is a human-only thing: pets are not welcome. Expect a $3,500 security deposit.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is moderately walkable and is very bikeable.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
630 Tempe Court (Camelback)
Then, here's this home over at 630 Tempe Court in Camelback. It has one bedroom and one bathroom, and it encompasses 612 square feet. This spot is currently listed at $1,750/month. What, exactly, makes it so expensive?
In the abode, you can anticipate a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a fireplace, a balcony, air conditioning and a mix of carpeting and hardwood flooring. The building offers garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool and on-site management.
Pets too can partake in this sumptuous house.
Walk Score indicates that this location requires a car for most errands and is relatively bikeable.
(If you want to daydream, see the complete listing here.)
