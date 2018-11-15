Pore over Palo Alto's poshest pads

We took a gander at local listings in Palo Alto via rental website Zumper to determine the city's poshest rentals.
1328 Parkinson Ave. (Community Center)
First off, take a look at this single-family home situated at 1328 Parkinson Ave. in Community Center. It has four bedrooms and three bathrooms, and it encompasses an enormous 3,587 square feet.
Whereas the average price for a four-bedroom rental in Palo Alto is roughly $8,166/month, this stately home is currently going for a mind-boggling $13,000/month. Why so costly?
The home boasts a prime location close to Stanford University and downtown Palo Alto, plus a five-car garage with plenty of storage space. The large master suite includes a jacuzzi tub, and the house may be rented furnished or unfurnished. But as plush as this set-up might sound, pets aren't kosher.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address isn't very walkable, but is convenient for biking and has a few nearby public transportation options.
4246 Pomona Ave. (Palo Alto Orchards)
Then, take a look at this single-family home over at 4246 Pomona Ave. in Palo Alto Orchards. It has three bedrooms and three bathrooms, and it's a sprawling 3,574 square feet in size. This place is currently listed at $9,500/month. Why so steep?
The midcentury modern manse was designed by the award-winning design team LNAI Architecture and EAD Landscape. Indoors, you'll find it furnished with modernist furniture and appliances. Outside, there's a back deck overlooking water-efficient landscaped gardens with mature trees.
However, residing here is a human-only thing: pets are not permitted in this expansive rental. The listing notes that the house is located in a top school district, and according to Walk Score, the surrounding area is car-dependent, but is quite bikeable and has some transit options.
