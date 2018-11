Pore over Palo Alto's poshest pads

1328 Parkinson Ave. (Community Center)

Whether you're looking for a new apartment or not, it can occasionally be fun to look at an upmarket real estate listing to see what kind of houses those with money can afford. So what exactly does the upper-end of Palo Alto's rental market look like today -- and just how top-tier are the features one might get for these high prices?We took a gander at local listings in Palo Alto via rental website Zumper to determine the city's poshest rentals.Read on to see the select listings currently on the market. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)---First off, take a look at this single-family home situated at 1328 Parkinson Ave. in Community Center. It has four bedrooms and three bathrooms, and it encompasses an enormous 3,587 square feet.Whereas the average price for a four-bedroom rental in Palo Alto is roughly $8,166/month, this stately home is currently going for a mind-boggling $13,000/month. Why so costly?The home boasts a prime location close to Stanford University and downtown Palo Alto, plus a five-car garage with plenty of storage space. The large master suite includes a jacuzzi tub, and the house may be rented furnished or unfurnished. But as plush as this set-up might sound, pets aren't kosher.Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address isn't very walkable, but is convenient for biking and has a few nearby public transportation options.(If you want to daydream, see the complete listing here .)Then, take a look at this single-family home over at 4246 Pomona Ave. in Palo Alto Orchards. It has three bedrooms and three bathrooms, and it's a sprawling 3,574 square feet in size. This place is currently listed at $9,500/month. Why so steep?The midcentury modern manse was designed by the award-winning design team LNAI Architecture and EAD Landscape. Indoors, you'll find it furnished with modernist furniture and appliances. Outside, there's a back deck overlooking water-efficient landscaped gardens with mature trees.However, residing here is a human-only thing: pets are not permitted in this expansive rental. The listing notes that the house is located in a top school district, and according to Walk Score, the surrounding area is car-dependent, but is quite bikeable and has some transit options.(If you want to daydream, see the complete listing here .)