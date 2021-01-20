CA's Proposition 19 hopes to increase supply of CA homes for sale as remote workers seek more space

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Bay Area home prices keep rising, along with demand, as real estate agents identify remote workers and millennials as those house hunting. However, the supply of homes for sale falls short, causing multiple, over-asking bids. The months ahead will test whether long-time homeowners will sell, thanks to passage last November of Proposition 19, which gives them a break on the property tax rate if they buy a more expensive home anywhere in California.