building a better bay area

Prop 19 hopes to increase supply of CA homes for sale

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Bay Area home prices keep rising, along with demand, as real estate agents identify remote workers and millennials as those house hunting. However, the supply of homes for sale falls short, causing multiple, over-asking bids. The months ahead will test whether long-time homeowners will sell, thanks to passage last November of Proposition 19, which gives them a break on the property tax rate if they buy a more expensive home anywhere in California.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
real estatecaliforniabay areabuilding a better bay areamoneycoronavirus californiahousingcalifornia propositionscoronavirus pandemichousing marketproperty taxes
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA
Lockdown split: Pandemic putting strain on Bay Area marriages
Oakland volunteers clean community for 40 days in honor of MLK
Marin County teachers get COVID-19 vaccine
COVID-19 variant linked to large outbreaks in Bay Area, officials say
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 live updates: New variant detected in S. Bay outbreaks
Biden arrives in DC for inauguration with big plans, big problems
Track wildfires across CA with this interactive map
Wildfires in Santa Cruz, San Mateo counties trigger evacuations
CA COVID-19 vaccine tracker: See your status here
Biden inauguration: See who's performing, how to watch live
The long, painful road that brought Biden to Oval Office
Show More
Trump releases taped farewell address on last full day in office
Kamala Harris' woman-powered family inspires new children's book
SF projected to run out of COVID-19 vaccines by Thursday
How White House staff preps residence for incoming president
Strong winds blow down trees, knock out power in Bay Area
More TOP STORIES News