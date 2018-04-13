Real Talk: What $2,600/Month Looks Like In San Francisco, Today

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a place on a budget of $2,600/month. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
1364 San Bruno Ave. (Mission)
Listed at $2,600/month, this 700-square-foot, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom spot is located at 1364 San Bruno Ave.
In the unit, which comes furnished, the listing promises hardwood floors, wooden cabinetry and granite countertops. The building features outdoor space and on-site laundry. Small pets are negotiable.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is very walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and boasts excellent transit options.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
1420 Jones St., #2 (Nob Hill)
Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment over at 1420 Jones St., also listed at $2,600/month for its 700-square-feet of space.
In the unit, anticipate hardwood floors, quartz countertops and closet space. Cats and dogs are not welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, has some bike infrastructure and boasts excellent transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
718 San Bruno Ave. (Potrero Hill)
Here's a studio apartment at 718 San Bruno Ave. that's going for $2,599/month.
In the unit, you'll get high ceilings, a patio, hardwood floors and large windows. Building amenities include outdoor space and on-site laundry. Pets are not permitted.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is quite walkable, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
246 Ritch St. (SoMa)
Next, check out this studio apartment that's located at 246 Ritch St., listed for $2,595/month.
In the unit, you'll find a balcony, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Cats and dogs? No permitido.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is easy to get around on a bicycle and boasts excellent transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
350 Turk St. (Tenderloin)
Located at 350 Turk St., here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's also listed for $2,595/month.
In the unit, expect stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, a balcony, high ceilings and a dishwasher. Building amenities include on-site laundry. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
234 Euclid Ave. (Presidio Heights)
Listed at $2,575 / month, this 700-square-foot, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 234 Euclid Ave.
In the unit, you can anticipate a walk-in closet, garden access, high ceilings and central heating. The building offers on-site laundry in the basement. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.
(See the complete listing here.)
1755 Pine St., #11 (Lower Pac Heights)
Next, there's this studio situated at 1755 Pine St. that's listed for $2,550 / month.
Tenants will find the unit includes hardwood floors, a walk-in closet, bay windows, a ceiling fan and French double doors. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry. Pets are not welcome.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and has excellent transit.
(See the complete listing here.)
600 Laurel St., #17 (Presidio Heights)
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 600 Laurel St. that's also going for $2,550/month.
Tenants can expect to find hardwood floors, wooden cabinetry, granite countertops and on-site laundry. Cats and dogs are not welcome.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.
(Take a look at the full listing here.)
575 O'Farrell St., #501 (Tenderloin)
Next, check out this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's located at 575 O'Farrell St. It's listed for $2,545 / month.
The unit includes hardwood floors, bay windows, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher and ample natural light. Luckily for pet guardians, both dogs and cats are permitted.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.
(See the complete listing here.)