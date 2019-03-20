Renting in Alameda: What will $1,800 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring housing in Alameda with a budget of $1,800/month.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
---
955 Shorepoint Court, #210 (South Shore)
Listed at $1,800/month, this 773-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at 955 Shorepoint Court, #210.
The building offers on-site laundry, assigned parking and outdoor space. Cats and dogs are not welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location requires a car for most errands, is convenient for biking and has some transit options.
511 Haight Ave. (West End)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom situated at 511 Haight Ave.
It's also listed for $1,800/month. In the unit, anticipate a mix of both tiling and carpeted floors, laundry hookups and a shared yard. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is very walkable, is convenient for biking and has a few nearby public transportation options.
725 Central Ave., #204 (West End)
Here's a 750-square-foot studio apartment at 725 Central Ave., #204 that's going for $1,715/month.
In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, granite countertops and high ceilings. Building amenities include on-site laundry, assigned parking and storage space. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. The listing specifies a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
According to Walk Score, this location is quite walkable, is convenient for biking and has some transit options.
---
