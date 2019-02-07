Renting in Berkeley: What will $1,700 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding an apartment in Berkeley if you've got a budget of $1,700/month.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
1611 McGee Ave., #2
Listed at $1,695/month, this 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1611 McGee Ave., #2.
When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry and reserved parking. In the unit, there are carpeting, wooden cabinetry and granite countertops. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed. Look out for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is great for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
1225 Ashby Ave.
Here's a 500-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 1225 Ashby Ave. that's also going for $1,695/month.
The building offers assigned parking. Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, white cabinetry and plenty of natural light. Cat lovers are in luck: this rental allows kitties. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is quite walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and has good transit options.
(Take a look at the full listing here.)
1932 Haste St., #7 (Downown Berkeley)
Located at 1932 Haste St., #7, here's a 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,650/month.
The building features on-site laundry, assigned parking and secured entry. In the unit, there are carpeting, wooden cabinetry and granite countertops. Cats and dogs are not permitted. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is a "biker's paradise" and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(See the complete listing here.)