Renting in Berkeley: what will $1,900 get you?

50 Panoramic Way. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious about just how far your housing dollar goes in Berkeley?

We rounded up the latest listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding an apartment in Berkeley on a budget of $1,900/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

828 Euclid Ave.




Listed at $1,900/month, this 320-square-foot studio is located at 828 Euclid Ave.

The unit, which has its own private entrance, features hardwood floors, a dishwasher, built-in storage features, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, but pets are not welcome.

Walk Score indicates that this location isn't very walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

Shattuck Avenue and Essex Street




Next, there's this studio apartment situated at Shattuck Avenue and Essex Street. It's also listed for $1,900/month for its 200 square feet of space.

The building has on-site laundry, storage space and secured entry. In the furnished unit, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, a mini kitchen and a small patio. Cats and dogs are not permitted.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is easy to get around on a bicycle and has good transit options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

50 Panoramic Way




Here's a 300-square-foot studio residence at 50 Panoramic Way that's going for $1,895/month.

The furnished apartment features hardwood floors, a wall heater, wooden cabinetry, closet space and a patio. Garage parking is offered as a building amenity. Pets are not welcome.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is very bikeable and has good transit options.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

1266 Bancroft Way



Then, check out this studio that's located at 1266 Bancroft Way. It's also listed for $1,895/month.

Apartment amenities include a mix of hardwood and tile flooring, closet space, wooden cabinetry and granite countertops. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is great for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

1649 Martin Luther King Jr. Way




Located at 1649 Martin Luther King Jr. Way, here's a 437-square-foot studio that's listed for $1,895/month.

Building amenities include assigned parking and on-site laundry. In the apartment, you can anticipate carpeted floors, built-in storage features, wooden cabinetry and a balcony. Cats and dogs are not allowed.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is easy to get around on a bicycle and has good transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
