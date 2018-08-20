Renting in Berkeley: What will $1,900 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a place in Berkeley if you don't want to spend more than $1,900/month on rent.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
1649 Martin Luther King Jr Way
Listed at $1,895/month, this 437-square-foot studio is located at 1649 Martin Luther King Jr Way.
When it comes to building amenities, anticipate assigned parking and on-site laundry. The apartment features hardwood floors, closet space, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry and a deck. Animals are not welcome.
According to Walk Score, this location is very walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and has good transit options.
1176 University Ave.
Here's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom located at 1176 University Ave. It's alsolisted for $1,895/month.
In the unit, there are a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, two walk-in closets, built-in cabinets and large windows. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.
Walk Score indicates that this location is extremely walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and offers many nearby public transportation options.
1529 Alcatraz Ave., #6
Here's a 500-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1529 Alcatraz Ave., #6 that's going for $1,875/month.
When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, assigned parking and secured entry. The unit features hardwood floor and tile flooring, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry and a breakfast bar. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is very walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and offers many nearby public transportation options.
1561 Euclid Ave., #3
Check out this 1,100-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that's located at 1561 Euclid Ave., #3. It's listed for $1,860/month.
In the furnished unit, you'll find air conditioning, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher, closet space and a breakfast bar. Assigned parking is offered as a building amenity. Animals are not welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is moderately walkable, is convenient for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.
