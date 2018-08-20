REAL ESTATE

Renting in Berkeley: What will $1,900 get you?

1561 Euclid Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Berkeley?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a place in Berkeley if you don't want to spend more than $1,900/month on rent.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

1649 Martin Luther King Jr Way




Listed at $1,895/month, this 437-square-foot studio is located at 1649 Martin Luther King Jr Way.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate assigned parking and on-site laundry. The apartment features hardwood floors, closet space, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry and a deck. Animals are not welcome.

According to Walk Score, this location is very walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and has good transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

1176 University Ave.




Here's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom located at 1176 University Ave. It's alsolisted for $1,895/month.

In the unit, there are a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, two walk-in closets, built-in cabinets and large windows. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.

Walk Score indicates that this location is extremely walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

1529 Alcatraz Ave., #6




Here's a 500-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1529 Alcatraz Ave., #6 that's going for $1,875/month.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, assigned parking and secured entry. The unit features hardwood floor and tile flooring, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry and a breakfast bar. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is very walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

1561 Euclid Ave., #3




Check out this 1,100-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that's located at 1561 Euclid Ave., #3. It's listed for $1,860/month.

In the furnished unit, you'll find air conditioning, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher, closet space and a breakfast bar. Assigned parking is offered as a building amenity. Animals are not welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is moderately walkable, is convenient for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)
