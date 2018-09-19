Renting in Berkeley: What will $1,900 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down an apartment in Berkeley if you've got a budget of $1,900/month.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
2535 Regent St.
Listed at $1,899/month, this 400-square-foot studio apartment is located at 2535 Regent St.
The building offers on-site laundry, outdoor space and secured entry. The unit provides hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and wooden cabinetry. Both cats and dogs are welcome pending additional fees.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is very walkable, is a "biker's paradise" and offers many nearby public transportation options.
1826 Alcatraz Ave.
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom over at 1826 Alcatraz Ave. It's listed for $1,895/month for its 600 square feet of space.
The apartment features hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, closet space and wooden cabinetry. On-site laundry and secured entry are offered as building amenities. Cats and dogs are not welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is very walkable, is a "biker's paradise" and has good transit options.
2119 Hearst Ave.
Check out this studio that's located at 2119 Hearst Ave. It's listed for $1,850/month.
Apartment amenities include quartz countertops, wooden cabinetry, closet space and carpeted floors. The building boasts amenities like on-site management, secured entry and on-site laundry. Pets are not welcome.
Walk Score indicates that this location has excellent walkability, is easy to get around on a bicycle and is a haven for transit riders.
2914 Adeline St.
Finally, located at 2914 Adeline St., here's a studio that's listed for $1,825/month.
In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, high ceilings, a patio and wooden cabinetry. The building boasts on-site laundry, assigned parking, outdoor space and secured entry. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is great for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.
