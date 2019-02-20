Renting in Berkeley: What will $1,900 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding housing in Berkeley if you don't want to spend more than $1,900/month on rent.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
1936 Stuart St.
Listed at $1,900/month, this 850-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot is located at 1936 Stuart St.
In the unit, anticipate in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and high ceilings. Cats and dogs are not allowed. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is quite walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and has good transit options.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
2521 Piedmont Ave.
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom over at 2521 Piedmont Ave.
It's listed for $1,895/month for its 540 square feet of space. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate assigned parking and on-site laundry; but pets are not permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental, but there is a $2,145 deposit.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is very walkable, is convenient for biking and has good transit options.
(See the complete listing here.)
1176 University Ave.
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 1176 University Ave. that's going for $1,850/month.
In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors and a walk-in closet. Building amenities include storage space. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is a "walker's paradise," is a "biker's paradise" and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(Take a look at the full listing here.)
---
This story was created automatically using local real estate data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.