Renting in Berkeley: What will $2,000 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring housing in Berkeley with a budget of $2,000/month.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
1820 Euclid Ave.
Listed at $2,000/month, this studio is located at 1820 Euclid Ave.
When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry and secured entry. In the apartment, you can anticipate hardwood floors, a walk-in closet, a stove, wooden cabinetry, a breakfast bar and granite countertops. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
Walk Score indicates that this location is friendly for those on foot, is convenient for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.
2033 Haste St. (Downown Berkeley)
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 2033 Haste St. that's going for $1,995/month.
The building offers on-site laundry, assigned parking and an elevator. In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, a stove, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry and a small breakfast bar. Pets are not permitted.
According to Walk Score, this location is very walkable, is a "biker's paradise" and has excellent transit.
2325 Woolsey St.
Next, check out this 450-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's located at 2325 Woolsey St. It's also listed for $1,995/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, a stove, wooden cabinetry and ample natural light. The building features on-site laundry and assigned parking. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome.
Walk Score indicates that this location has excellent walkability, is easy to get around on a bicycle and offers many nearby public transportation options.
2515 Parker St.
Located at 2515 Parker St., here's a studio that's listed for $1,995/month.
In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry, a breakfast bar and a balcony. On-site laundry is offered as a building amenity. Cats and dogs are not allowed.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is easy to get around on a bicycle and has good transit options.
2428 Milvia St. (Downown Berkeley)
Listed at $1,995/month, this 300-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 2428 Milvia St.
The apartment features hardwood floors, wooden cabinetry, a walk-in closet and on-site laundry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is a "biker's paradise" and has excellent transit.
