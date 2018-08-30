Renting in Berkeley: What will $2,000 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding housing in Berkeley if you don't want to spend more than $2,000/month on rent.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
1521 Ashby Ave.
First up, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 1521 Ashby Ave. that's going for $1,995/month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking. In the apartment, you'll get carpeted floors, in-unit laundry, a ceiling fan and wooden cabinetry. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is quite walkable, is great for biking and has good transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
2325 Woolsey St.
Next, check out this 450-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's located at 2325 Woolsey St. It's also listed for $1,995/month.
The apartment features hardwood floors, a dishwasher and wooden cabinetry. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry and assigned parking. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are negotiable.
According to Walk Score, this location has excellent walkability, is great for biking and has good transit options.
(See the complete listing here.)
2801 College Ave.
Located at 2801 College Ave., here's a 578-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's listed for $1,995/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, air conditioning, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. The building offers on-site laundry, storage space and on-site management. Cats and dogs are not permitted.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is quite walkable, is great for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(See the complete listing here.)
2437 Warring St., #B
Listed at $1,950/month, this studio apartment is located at 2437 Warring St., #B.
In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, closet space and wooden cabinetry. The building boasts on-site laundry and available assigned parking. Animals are not welcome.
Walk Score indicates that this location is friendly for those on foot, is very bikeable and has good transit options.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
1826 Alcatraz Ave.
Finally, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom located at 1826 Alcatraz Ave. It's also listed for $1,950/month for its 600 square feet of space.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, wooden cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. The building has on-site laundry and secured entry. Cats and dogs are not welcome.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is very walkable, is great for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(See the complete listing here.)