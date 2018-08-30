REAL ESTATE

Renting in Berkeley: What will $2,000 get you?

1521 Ashby Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Berkeley?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding housing in Berkeley if you don't want to spend more than $2,000/month on rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

1521 Ashby Ave.





First up, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 1521 Ashby Ave. that's going for $1,995/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking. In the apartment, you'll get carpeted floors, in-unit laundry, a ceiling fan and wooden cabinetry. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is quite walkable, is great for biking and has good transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

2325 Woolsey St.




Next, check out this 450-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's located at 2325 Woolsey St. It's also listed for $1,995/month.

The apartment features hardwood floors, a dishwasher and wooden cabinetry. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry and assigned parking. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are negotiable.

According to Walk Score, this location has excellent walkability, is great for biking and has good transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

2801 College Ave.




Located at 2801 College Ave., here's a 578-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's listed for $1,995/month.

Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, air conditioning, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. The building offers on-site laundry, storage space and on-site management. Cats and dogs are not permitted.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is quite walkable, is great for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

2437 Warring St., #B



Listed at $1,950/month, this studio apartment is located at 2437 Warring St., #B.

In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, closet space and wooden cabinetry. The building boasts on-site laundry and available assigned parking. Animals are not welcome.

Walk Score indicates that this location is friendly for those on foot, is very bikeable and has good transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

1826 Alcatraz Ave.




Finally, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom located at 1826 Alcatraz Ave. It's also listed for $1,950/month for its 600 square feet of space.

Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, wooden cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. The building has on-site laundry and secured entry. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is very walkable, is great for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineBerkeley
REAL ESTATE
Renting in San Jose: What will $1,800 get you?
What's the cheapest rental available in San Jose, right now?
What does $1,700 rent you in Oakland, today?
Concern growing over bill that could let BART override zoning laws
More Real Estate
Top Stories
3 students in custody, 1 hurt after police find gun on SF campus
Biden reflects on losing friend McCain, son Beau to same disease
Oakland police, families make public plea in 2016 double murder
In-N-Out faces backlash after donation to California GOP
Giant blimp of London's mayor in yellow bikini to fly over Westminster
Girl learning she's being adopted will bring tears to your eyes
Arbitrator sends Colin Kaepernick's grievance against NFL to trial
Canadian mom, daughter reported missing in California
Show More
I-680 reopens after chemical spill from truck crash Martinez
Man admits to cutting girlfriend's brake line to make crack pipe
Warriors' David West retires from basketball
McCain funeral: Procession, Arizona memorial scheduled for Thursday
VIDEO: Prince Harry starts singing song from 'Hamilton' musical
More News