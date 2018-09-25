Renting in Berkeley: What will $2,000 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a rental in Berkeley with a budget of $2,000/month.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
2835 California St., #4
Listed at $2,000/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 2835 California St., #4.
When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking. In the apartment, expect a deck, a balcony, hardwood flooring, central heating and wooden cabinetry. Pets are not welcome.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is quite walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and has good transit options.
(See the complete listing here.)
1521 Ashby Ave.
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 1521 Ashby Ave. that's going for $1,995/month.
Assigned parking is offered as a building amenity. The apartment features carpeted floors, in-unit laundry and wooden cabinetry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is very walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and has good transit options.
(Take a look at the full listing here.)
2025 Durant Ave. (Downown Berkeley)
Next, check out this 455-square-foot studio that's located at 2025 Durant Ave. It's also listed for $1,995/month.
The building has on-site laundry, garage parking, a swimming pool, secured entry and a sun deck. In the apartment, look for air conditioning, hardwood flooring and wooden cabinetry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
Walk Score indicates that this location has excellent walkability, is a "biker's paradise" and is a haven for transit riders.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
2745 Stuart St.
Then, located at 2745 Stuart St., here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's listed for $1,975/month.
The building features on-site laundry. Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, granite countertops, a breakfast bar and wooden cabinetry. Cats and dogs are not welcome.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is easy to get around on a bicycle and has good transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)