Renting in Berkeley: What will $2,000 get you?

1856 Spruce St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Berkeley?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding an apartment in Berkeley if you've got $2,000/month earmarked for your rent.

Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

1856 Spruce St.






Here's a studio located at 1856 Spruce St. It's listed for $1,995/month.

In the unit, you're promised central heating. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and has good transit options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

1521 Ashby Ave.






Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 1521 Ashby Ave. that's also going for $1,995/month.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate assigned parking. In the unit, expect carpeting and in-unit laundry. Pets are not allowed. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is great for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(See the full listing here.)

2555 Virginia St.






Next, check out this studio that's located at 2555 Virginia St. It's listed for $1,995/month.

In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors and a walk-in closet. Amenities offered in the building include garage parking and on-site laundry. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is fairly bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

2437 Warring St., #A






Here's a 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 2437 Warring St., #A, that's going for $1,950/month.

In the unit, there are hardwood floors. Pets are not welcome. The listing specifies a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is fairly bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
---

This story was created automatically using local real estate data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
