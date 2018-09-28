Renting in Berkeley: What will $2,300 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a rental in Berkeley if you've got $2,300/month earmarked for your rent.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
1856 Spruce St.
Listed at $2,295/month, this studio is located at 1856 Spruce St.
The building features on-site laundry. In the unit, you'll find central heating, hardwood flooring, quartz countertops and wooden cabinetry. Pets are not welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is quite walkable, is convenient for biking and has good transit options.
1626 Bonita Ave.
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom located at 1626 Bonita Ave. It's also listed for $2,295/month for its 640 square feet of space.
When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry and garage parking. The apartment features hardwood floors, a dishwasher and wooden cabinetry. Pets are not allowed.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is great for biking and has good transit options.
1509 Hearst Ave., #205
Then, here's a 582-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 1509 Hearst Ave., #205, that's going for $2,245/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry and a deck. The building features on-site laundry, garage parking, an elevator and secured entry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is quite walkable, is great for biking and has good transit options.
