Renting in Berkeley: What will $2,500 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a place in Berkeley if you don't want to spend more than $2,500/month on rent.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
1871 Alcatraz Ave.
Listed at $2,500/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1871 Alcatraz Ave.
In the unit, expect to find hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, recessed lighting and wooden cabinetry. On-site management is offered as a building amenity. Both cats and dogs are welcome with an additional deposit.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is a "biker's paradise" and has good transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
1538 Arch St.
Next, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 1538 Arch St. that's going for $2,495/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, wooden cabinetry, closet space and ample natural light. Pets are not permitted.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is very walkable, is very bikeable and has good transit options.
(See the full listing here.)
1919 Curtis St.
Check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's located at 1919 Curtis St. It's also listed for $2,495/month.
The unit features hardwood floors, a dishwasher, a heater and wooden cabinetry. The building has secured entry, on-site laundry and on-site management. Animals are not permitted.
According to Walk Score, this location is quite walkable, is a "biker's paradise" and has good transit options.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
2529 Ellsworth St., #1
Located at 2529 Ellsworth St., #1, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $2,475/month.
In the apartment, you'll find carpeted floors, bay windows and wooden cabinetry. Animals are not welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is quite walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and has good transit options.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
1427 Hawthorne Terrace
Finally, listed at $2,450/month, this 700-square-foot studio unit is located at 1427 Hawthorne Terrace.
In the residence, you can anticipate hardwood floors, high ceilings and built-in shelves. Animals are not welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is moderately walkable, is quite bikeable and has good transit options.
(See the complete listing here.)