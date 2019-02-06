Renting in Berkeley: What will $2,500 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding an apartment in Berkeley if you don't want to spend more than $2,500/month on rent.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
2618 College Ave.
Listed at $2,495/month, this 430-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 2618 College Ave.
The building has a lounge and outdoor space. In the apartment, expect hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and in-unit laundry. Cats and dogs are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score, this location is friendly for those on foot, is convenient for biking and has good transit options.
2435 Hilgard Ave.
Here's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom situated at 2435 Hilgard Ave. It's also listed for $2,495/month.
The building features assigned parking and on-site laundry. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, a fireplace and wooden cabinetry. Both cats and dogs are allowed. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is very walkable, is fairly bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
2423 Webster St., #2423
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 2423 Webster St., #2423 that's going for $2,483/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and a bathtub. The building features outdoor space, on-site laundry and on-site management. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are allowed here.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is extremely walkable, is a "biker's paradise" and offers many nearby public transportation options.
