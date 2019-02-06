REAL ESTATE

Renting in Berkeley: What will $2,500 get you?

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Berkeley?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding an apartment in Berkeley if you don't want to spend more than $2,500/month on rent.

Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

2618 College Ave.





Listed at $2,495/month, this 430-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 2618 College Ave.

The building has a lounge and outdoor space. In the apartment, expect hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and in-unit laundry. Cats and dogs are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, this location is friendly for those on foot, is convenient for biking and has good transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

2435 Hilgard Ave.






Here's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom situated at 2435 Hilgard Ave. It's also listed for $2,495/month.

The building features assigned parking and on-site laundry. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, a fireplace and wooden cabinetry. Both cats and dogs are allowed. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is very walkable, is fairly bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

2423 Webster St., #2423






Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 2423 Webster St., #2423 that's going for $2,483/month.

Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and a bathtub. The building features outdoor space, on-site laundry and on-site management. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are allowed here.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is extremely walkable, is a "biker's paradise" and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)
