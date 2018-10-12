Renting in Downtown San Jose: What will $2,000 get you?

According to Walk Score, this San Jose neighborhood is friendly for those on foot, is a "biker's paradise" and offers many nearby public transportation options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Downtown is currently hovering around $1,975.
So, what might you expect to find if you've got a budget of $2,000 / month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
547 N. Third St.
Listed at $1,995/month, this 972-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 547 N. Third St.
In the unit, you can anticipate carpeted flooring, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry, built-in storage features and exposed brick. Animals are not welcome.
445 S. Third St.
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom over at 445 S. Third St. It's listed for $1,975/month for its 600 square feet of space.
Assigned parking and on-site laundry are offered as building amenities. The apartment features carpeting, high ceilings, a walk-in closet, a ceiling fan and air conditioning. Pets are not allowed.
832 N. First St.
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 832 N. First St. that's going for $1,950/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, granite countertops ,wooden cabinetry and a balcony. The building offers assigned parking and on-site laundry. Pets are not permitted.
