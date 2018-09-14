REAL ESTATE

Renting in Dublin: What will $2,300 get you?

6450 Dougherty Road. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Dublin?

According to Walk Score, Dublin is car-dependent.

So, what might you expect to find if you're on a budget of $2,300 / month, according to rental site Zumper? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

3360 Maguire Way, #137




Listed at $2,295/month, this 840-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 3360 Maguire Way, #137.

In the condo, you can expect air conditioning, carpeted flooring, a balcony, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar and wooden cabinetry. Building amenities include on-site laundry, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a business center, secured entry and on-site management. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

7100 San Ramon Road




Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 7100 San Ramon Road. It's listed for $2,268/month for its 657 square feet of space.

Building amenities include outdoor space, a swimming pool and a fitness center. In the unit, you'll get a private patio, in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, a ceiling fan, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and wooden cabinetry. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

6450 Dougherty Road




Finally, here's a 725-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 6450 Dougherty Road that's going for $2,207/month.

The apartment offers hardwood floors, high ceilings, recessed lighting, a breakfast bar, wooden cabinetry, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher. The building boasts amenities like a fitness center, garage parking, outdoor space, a residents' lounge, secured entry, on-site laundry and a swimming pool. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are allowed pending additional fees.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodline
REAL ESTATE
Clock ticks as yellow tag remains possible for Millennium Tower in SF
Community meeting aims to overcome impasse on new Divisadero housing construction
Renting in San Jose: What will $1,800 get you?
The cheapest apartment rentals in Berkeley, explored
More Real Estate
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Florence downgraded to tropical storm
Firefighter's death in Mendocino Complex Fire caused by retardant drop, report finds
Fall 'hole punch clouds' seen across the Bay Area
Hurricane Florence: How you can help the victims
Redwood City babysitter arrested for sex crimes against several children
BART stabbing suspect's plea hearing in Oakland postponed
Cajun Navy comes to rescue of elderly man during Florence flooding
Flamin' Hot Cheetos pop-up restaurant coming to Hollywood
Show More
Quarter-sized mosquitoes plague area amid heavy rainfall
Michael Jordan, Hornets to help with Hurricane Florence relief
150 needing rescue after getting trapped in attics in New Bern
PHOTOS: Hurricane Florence water rescues
Boy survives being impaled in face by meat skewer
More News