Renting in Dublin: What will $2,300 get you?

According to Walk Score, Dublin is car-dependent.
So, what might you expect to find if you're on a budget of $2,300 / month, according to rental site Zumper? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
3360 Maguire Way, #137
Listed at $2,295/month, this 840-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 3360 Maguire Way, #137.
In the condo, you can expect air conditioning, carpeted flooring, a balcony, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar and wooden cabinetry. Building amenities include on-site laundry, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a business center, secured entry and on-site management. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
7100 San Ramon Road
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 7100 San Ramon Road. It's listed for $2,268/month for its 657 square feet of space.
Building amenities include outdoor space, a swimming pool and a fitness center. In the unit, you'll get a private patio, in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, a ceiling fan, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and wooden cabinetry. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here.
6450 Dougherty Road
Finally, here's a 725-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 6450 Dougherty Road that's going for $2,207/month.
The apartment offers hardwood floors, high ceilings, recessed lighting, a breakfast bar, wooden cabinetry, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher. The building boasts amenities like a fitness center, garage parking, outdoor space, a residents' lounge, secured entry, on-site laundry and a swimming pool. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are allowed pending additional fees.
